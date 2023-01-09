Group Touchette Appoints New VP of Strategic Affairs & Growth

Groupe Touchette Inc. has appointed Tony Mougios as vice president, strategic affairs and growth. Nicolas Touchette, co-owner and CEO, said Mougios was the ideal candidate to support Groupe Touchette’s strategic thinking and growth plan.

“Tony Mougios is a key figure in the North American tire industry and a sought-after speaker on the global stage, both for his deep knowledge of the industry and its products and for his strategic vision,” he said.

With a career spanning more than 30 years with Michelin, Mougios has had the opportunity to travel the world, immerse himself in Michelin’s culture and make his mark as director for Michelin Canada, the group said.

“We are honored that such a strong leader has been willing to pursue his career within the Groupe Touchette family,” said Frédéric Bouthillier, co-owner and COO. “The quality of his leadership and his reputation are widely recognized within the Canadian tire industry as well as internationally.”

As part of his role, Mougios will support Groupe Touchette’s growth objectives in addition to developing and supporting the company’s sustainable development strategies and environmental, social and governance (ESG) best practices, Group Touchette said.