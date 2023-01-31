GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI says it has earned a DOT code embossed on its sidewalls, ensuring its products are made per the technical requirements mandated by the US Department of Traffic (DOT). This allows the tires to be used on highways in the US.

The certification, which is issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), was awarded to GRI’s manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka. The marketing means that all GRI products relating to multiple specialty tire categories that are produced at the accredited manufacturing facilities comply with the applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) of the US.