 GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI tires will now have a DOT code embossed on their sidewalls.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
DOT-CERTIFICATION-GRI-Tires

GRI says it has earned a DOT code embossed on its sidewalls, ensuring its products are made per the technical requirements mandated by the US Department of Traffic (DOT). This allows the tires to be used on highways in the US.

Related Articles

The certification, which is issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), was awarded to GRI’s manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka. The marketing means that all GRI products relating to multiple specialty tire categories that are produced at the accredited manufacturing facilities comply with the applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) of the US.

You May Also Like

Pirelli-Motorsport
Fortune-Tires-new-website
financial results
Point-S-Dealer-Meeting-Fireworks-1400
News

Pirelli Equips BMW i4 M50 with EV Tires

Pirelli has developed P Zero tires with Elect technology for BMW’s first fully electric car.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Pirelli-P-Zero-Elect_BMW-i4-M50

The Pirelli P Zero Elect has been selected by BMW M as original equipment for the new BMW i4 M50, the first fully electric car developed by the brand’s high-performance division, Pirelli said. The latest zero-emission coupé now joins many other BMW M cars for which Pirelli has developed bespoke original equipment tires.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
BKT’s Kershaw to Deliver Keynote at 2023 OTR Conference

The 68th annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference is Feb. 22-25 in Tucson, Arizona.

By Madeleine Winer
Doug-Kershaw-BKT
Goodyear Announces Cost Savings Actions

Goodyear said its Q4 results fell short of expectations given a significantly weaker industry backdrop.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear-HQ-Akron-Innovation-Center
Hankook Tire Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Lamborghini

Hankook Tire will be the exclusive tire and technical partner for the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

By Christian Hinton
Off-Road Racer Jim Horne Joins Team Hercules

As a member of Team Hercules, Jim Horne will represent the brand as ambassadors at competitions and dealer and consumer events.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Firestone Airide Tennessee Plant Recognized for Safety

This is the facility’s fourth STAR award, reflecting the company’s and
teammates’ commitment to a safe and healthy work environment.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Center in India

In partnership with the Telangana Government, Apollo Tyres announced the launch of a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad, India.

By Christian Hinton
MEMA Announces New Structure and Brand

The realignment will allow the association to better serve members and prepare for the future of mobility.

By Christian Hinton
restructure
RNR Tire Express Named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

The RNR team is celebrating 10-plus years being named to the Franchise 500 list.

By Madeleine Winer