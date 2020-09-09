Connect with us
GRI Unveils Upgrades to Website

GRI says the new website allows users to navigate its full portfolio and find a product that suits their needs.
Tire Review Staff

GRI has launched its “upgraded” website, www.gritires.com, which the company says now features streamlined navigation and recognizes farmers, construction workers and forklift operators.

GRI says the new website allows users to navigate its full portfolio and find a product that suits their needs, obtain information about GRI’s global operations or catch up with the latest industry news.

The website features a tire finder tool which matches agriculture, construction and material handling tires according to its application, rim size, tire size and pattern. GRI says customers can pull up information such as tire life, load-carrying capacity, ground stability as well as technical details.

