GRI Introduces New Specialty Tires

In the agricultural tire segment, Green XLR 95, which is a radial tire for row crop and spraying applications, was introduced in the new size 230/95R32. GRI says the tire is made using cut and wear-resistant compounds, and the rounded shoulder of the tire minimizes field and crop damage. The inner lug mud breakers provide self-cleaning, according to the company.

In the Green EX series, several different sizes were introduced. Green EX RT100 is a bias tire built for tractors and the new size offered is 23.1-26. This tire is designed for soil preparation and spraying applications. The dual-angle lug design provides all-around capabilities in on and off-road applications. The company says the strong nylon casing offers better power transmission and the higher number of lugs provides higher traction and stability.

Green EX FT 1 has been introduced in sizes 6.00-19 and 7.50-20 respectively. Being a bias tire for tractors, its optimized rib design provides an easy drive both on- and off-road, the company says, adding the tire enables better directional stability due to its raised center rib. Furthermore, Green EX RIB3 has been released in 10.0/80-12, 10.5/80-18 and 11.00-20 sizes. The company says these are bias tires built for implementation applications. GRI says features include better roadability and higher productivity due to raised center ribs with optimum angle crisscross grooves, as well as a strong casing with cut and wear-resistant compound for higher productivity.

Grip XLR ET 333 is a construction and industrial truck tire that comes in sizes 10.00-20 and 11.00-20. The company says features include robust tread design with centerline tie bar providing the ability to withstand rough applications. The Grip EX MP500 was released in new size 18-22.5. GRI says the tire has an extensive tire life due to its special tread compound, higher productivity as a result of the unique lug-block tread pattern and better fuel economy due to the dual strip mud breaker at the shoulder and base.