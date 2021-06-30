Connect with us
gri-tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

GRI Introduces New Specialty Tires

GRI has introduced three new tires in the agricultural and construction tire segments.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI introduced new tire sizes and patterns recently to cater to the growing requirements of their global customers, the company says.

Advertisement

In the agricultural tire segment, Green XLR 95, which is a radial tire for row crop and spraying applications, was introduced in the new size 230/95R32. GRI says the tire is made using cut and wear-resistant compounds, and the rounded shoulder of the tire minimizes field and crop damage. The inner lug mud breakers provide self-cleaning, according to the company.

In the Green EX series, several different sizes were introduced. Green EX RT100 is a bias tire built for tractors and the new size offered is 23.1-26. This tire is designed for soil preparation and spraying applications. The dual-angle lug design provides all-around capabilities in on and off-road applications. The company says the strong nylon casing offers better power transmission and the higher number of lugs provides higher traction and stability.

Green EX FT 1 has been introduced in sizes 6.00-19 and 7.50-20 respectively. Being a bias tire for tractors, its optimized rib design provides an easy drive both on- and off-road, the company says, adding the tire enables better directional stability due to its raised center rib. Furthermore, Green EX RIB3 has been released in 10.0/80-12, 10.5/80-18 and 11.00-20 sizes. The company says these are bias tires built for implementation applications. GRI says features include better roadability and higher productivity due to raised center ribs with optimum angle crisscross grooves, as well as a strong casing with cut and wear-resistant compound for higher productivity.

Grip XLR ET 333 is a construction and industrial truck tire that comes in sizes 10.00-20 and 11.00-20. The company says features include robust tread design with centerline tie bar providing the ability to withstand rough applications. The Grip EX MP500 was released in new size 18-22.5. GRI says the tire has an extensive tire life due to its special tread compound, higher productivity as a result of the unique lug-block tread pattern and better fuel economy due to the dual strip mud breaker at the shoulder and base.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Michelin Launches Next-Gen Mining Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Debuts Full MS933 Logxtra Tire Series

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Launches Skid Max SR-Skidder Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: General Tire Releases New TE95 Earthmoving Tire

Advertisement

on

GRI Introduces New Specialty Tires

on

Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes

on

Skid Steer Tires: Application-Specific Tires Reduce Downtime

on

CEAT Specialty Introduces Spraymax VF Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pirelli Tire North America

Pirelli Tire North America
Contact: Matteo BattatiniPhone: 800-747-3554Fax: 706-368-5832
100 Pirelli Dr., Rome GA 30161
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Jumbo-Trax-Mod-Skid-Steer-Tires Jumbo-Trax-Mod-Skid-Steer-Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Skid Steer Tires: Application-Specific Tires Reduce Downtime
Triangle-TB576-with-crane Triangle-TB576-with-crane

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Triangle TB576 OTR Radial Introduced for Mobile Cranes
Connect
Tire Review Magazine