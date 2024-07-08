GRI expands footprint in South America

GRI has entered into the South American market within the specialty tires sector. According to GRI, key initiatives such as comprehensive training programs for dealers, facilitating dealer visits to end-users, and rigorous field tests in critical operational environments have been instrumental in driving GRI’s business growth in both the agricultural (AG) and material handling (MH) sectors.

“Our entry into South America was a strategic move to establish GRI as a leader in specialty tires. We began by assembling a dedicated local team and forming strong partnerships with reputable dealers across 11 countries in the region,” said Hernan Acosta, GRI’s partner and head of the South American business. “This allowed us to establish a distribution network and lay the groundwork for market penetration. Our goal is not just to sell specialty tires, but to contribute to the region’s growth through our focus on sustainability and innovation.”