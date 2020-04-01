GRI Remains in Production Despite COVID-19

GRI is continuing limited operations in its factory with maximum health and safety precautions, the company says.

The Sri Lanka government has granted special permission to export companies even under lockdown conditions and declared the island’s natural rubber industry as essential for the country.

“We developed a COVID-19 operating procedure well above that required by the World Health Organization (WHO) and our government, conducted prompt training and instilled a strong sense of responsibility with each employee,” said Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.