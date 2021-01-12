Connect with us
GRI Performs Outreach with Rubber Communities in Sri Lanka

The events were held under GRI’s Green X Circle initiative, which supports Sri Lanka’s farming communities and the country’s agricultural industry.
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI recently held two outreach events with natural rubber farming communities it works with in Sri Lanka.

The events were held under GRI’s Green X Circle initiative, which supports Sri Lanka’s farming communities and the country’s agricultural industry.

Identifying a need for extra-curricular sporting activities and equipment for school children in the area, the company says it also distributed cricket equipment, volleyball equipment and badminton kits to selected schools in Monaragala, Sri Lanka.

“As a specialty tire manufacturer for agriculture equipment, GRI recognizes the importance of smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka and the unique challenges their communities face. Our Green X Circle initiative helps improve the socio-economic status of Sri Lankan rubber farmers by ensuring fair compensation for their produce and giving them the foundation to expand and innovate in rubber cultivation. GRI works with the community to provide solutions for their challenges as the Green X Circle is focused on sustainability and taking on a holistic, long-term approach,” stated Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.

GRI also distributed school bags and stationery kits to farmers’ school children in Monaragala in lieu of the new school year.

