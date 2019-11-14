GRI Pays Tribute to Farmers at Agritechnica

With its goal of devoting efforts to understand the needs and aspirations of farmers around the world, GRI has created the Green-X Circle, spreading awareness of the importance of farmers in the tire manufacturing process to its end-use.

The company is also inviting its distributors, dealers, retailers and OEMs to join this its Green-X Circle initiative and help in paying tribute to farmers across the world – from origin to destination.

“The natural rubber utilized by GRI is sourced from smallholder rubber farmers of Sri Lanka. This is our way of giving back to our nation’s rubber farmers and putting forth the stance of connecting one farmer to the other, setting aside the fact that they are of different trades, but embracing the fact that together these farmers connect the world we live today,” explains Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI. “The Sri Lankan rubber farmer is the first link in the value chain that would ultimately deliver a high-performance agriculture tire to a farmer anywhere in the world. Along this chain are many entities that add value in each step and create a strong bond linking farmer to farmer, from origin to destination.”

GRI says it is committed to the sustainable development of this journey from the origin of a rubber tree farm in Sri Lanka to the destination of farms around the world. as part of the Green-X Circle, GRI says its goal is to ensure that the rubber farmer, the primary resource in its value chain, earns a fair share and their families and communities are uplifted socio-economically. To do this, GRI says it has “strict ethical and environmental sustainability principles with the aim of empowering the rubber farmers.”