GRI Supplying OE Forklift Tires to Kion Group

Kion Group has selected GRI to supply its Ultimate XT premium plus tire for its Linde Material Handling forklift trucks produced in Germany.

GRI says these tires, produced in Sri Lanka, will likely be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2021.

GRI says the Ultimate XT premium plus tire has a unique tread pattern to provide traction and high stability. The tire uses compounds that lead to reduced heat buildup, higher run-time and lower rolling resistance, the company says. The tires have high abrasion resistance and the high tread volume, greater lug depth and optimized aspect ratio provide extensive tire life, GRI adds.

The Ultimate XT tires underwent over two years of testing by Kion Group’s engineering and testing department in Germany. Kion Group and GRI engineers worked in close collaboration in all aspects of this process, the company says.