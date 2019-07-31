News/GRI
July 31, 2019

GRI Breaks Ground on Mixing Plant in Sri Lanka

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

GRI-sri-lanka-mixing-plant

GRI laid the foundation for a new mixing plant in Sri Lanka this month.

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka provided GRI with several acres of industrial land in the Mirigama Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in the western part of the country near the capital city of Colombo.

GRI’s new mixing plant will have the capacity to increase the company’s specialty tire production output by 100 tons a day at the first phases of the project, and with the successful completion of the final phase, the output is expected to reach 200 tons a day, the company says.

All filler (power) material will be fed to the Banbury mixer using fully-enclosed material feeding systems, GRI says.

