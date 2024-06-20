GRI, Margi Group partner on ag tire distribution in Italy

GRI and the Magri Group have entered a new strategic partnership that emphasizes the distribution of ag tires in Italy. The Magri Group also recently acquired Donati Gomme, a player in the agricultural tire sector. The companies said the partnership aims to enhance market coverage, improve customer service and strengthen both companies’ positions in the Italian tire market.

With a focus on differentiated approaches and expanding the customer base through exclusive domestic distribution agreements, the Magri Group said it aims to further enhance the perception of its products in retail outlets.

Magri Group said at the heart of its business model is the national distribution of tires for cars, trucks and agriculture. The group said it has found success through collaborative projects within organized networks such as CDG and KWIKFIT.

With a global presence spanning over 50 countries, GRI said it is committed to providing high-grade tires for agriculture, construction and material handling vehicles. In addition, GRI said it strongly emphasizes environmental responsibility, seeking to minimize its carbon footprint through eco-friendly manufacturing processes and new tire development.