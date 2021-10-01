Connect with us

GRI Launches Ultimate Green XT Tire

The tire contains 42.8% sustainable materials, which includes bio-sourced and recycled materials. It is built with natural rubber silica, recycled carbon black and reclaimed rubber from used tires.
Danielle Hess

on

GRI has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the planet by launching an environmentally friendly material handling solid tire, the Ultimate Green XT. The company said the tire contains 42.8% sustainable materials, which include bio-sourced and recycled materials. The tire is built with natural rubber silica, recycled carbon black and reclaimed rubber from used tires, the company said.

The Ultimate Green XT provides a higher energy efficiency because of its 20.4% lower rolling resistance than its predecessor, GRI siad. The tire also has a higher lifecycle as it has 26.6% lower abrasion loss. The tire is a premium-plus material handling tire, built for 24 hours per day, 3 shift operations, enabled by lower heat build-up and higher endurance. The green color version is a non-marking, high-performance tire developed for all surface conditions and intense operating environments, the company said.

The tread compound of the non-marking Ultimate Green XT contains highly dispersible silica and no carbon black, lowering abrasion loss, and thereby reducing particle release into the environment. In the center and base of the tire, GRI has used recycled carbon black. Natural oil is used instead of petroleum-based oil and GRI has pioneered the use of carbon nanotubes in the black version of the tire, GRI said.

