Connect with us
Gripex-LT122-GRI

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

GRI Launches Gripex LT122 for Loader Applications

The Gripex LT122 is currently avalibale in size 14.9-24 with more sizes to be released soon.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI has launched the Gripex LT122, designed for heavy-duty loader applications.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says its sturdy and robust nylon casing provides impact and shock resistance and the tread compound helps resist against wear and cuts. GRI says the inter-lug design of the Gripex LT122 is unique, adding the tire has great puncture resistance and durability for less downtime in operations.

The Gripex LT122 is currently available in size 14.9-24, with more sizes to be released soon. The Gripex LT100 in size 12.5/80-18 and Gripex LT300 in size 9.00-16 are also available in this tire range for loader applications.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

GRI Launches Gripex LT122 for Loader Applications

on

OTR Tire Inflation Tips

on

Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

on

Trelleborg Introduces Tire for Rice Farming
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Molloy Sales Development Group

Molloy Sales Development Group
Phone: 877-212-6001Fax: 201-330-7930
812 18th St., Union City NJ 07087
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect