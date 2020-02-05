GRI Launches Gripex LT122 for Loader Applications

Click Here to Read More

The company says its sturdy and robust nylon casing provides impact and shock resistance and the tread compound helps resist against wear and cuts. GRI says the inter-lug design of the Gripex LT122 is unique, adding the tire has great puncture resistance and durability for less downtime in operations.

The Gripex LT122 is currently available in size 14.9-24, with more sizes to be released soon. The Gripex LT100 in size 12.5/80-18 and Gripex LT300 in size 9.00-16 are also available in this tire range for loader applications.