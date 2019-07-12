GRI Hires New Head of Global Sales

GRI has recruited a new executive to its senior sales team to increase the company’s expansion with its portfolio of specialty tires.



Rafael (Tony) Lugioyo, head of global sales, will be based in the United States and will be leading GRI’s efforts to expand its network to support its agriculture and construction tire segment.



Lugioyo joins GRI with over 28 years of experience in the United States as well as international entrepreneurial sales and marketing. He was formerly the managing director of American Tire Distributors (ATD) of North Carolina. Prior to that, he was the managing director/equity partner of Hercules Tire and Rubber Company in Ohio and vice president/founding partner of Tire Distributor, Inc in Florida. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Italian and has managed international staff and country specific sales covering over more than 50 countries. Tony has been the co-founder and managing partner of four startup companies. He is experienced and is driven by investments that bring significant growth, profitability, efficiencies and shareholder value, according to GRI.

