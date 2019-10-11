GRI Launches Green XLR 85 Ag Tire

GRI has launched its largest Green XLR 85 radial agriculture tire in size 480/80R50 measuring a diameter of more than two meters.

GRI says it is the first specialty tire manufacturer in Sri Lanka to produce an agriculture tire of this magnitude.

The Green XLR 85 is features traction and driving comfort both on and off the road, the company says. Its designed mud breakers provide self-cleaning properties and the new tie bar design strengthens the center lugs for higher performance, according to GRI.

“We recognize that farming machinery is getting more powerful, as farmers strive for more productivity to feed the world’s population, this tire is used for tractors above 200 HP, with a max load capacity of 4,375 kg (about 9645.224 pounds),” said Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.