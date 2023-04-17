 GRI Opens New GRI FIT Service Center

GRI Opens New GRI FIT Service Center

GRI is expanding forklift tire services in Spain.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-Madrid

GRI has opened a new GRI FIT service center in Madrid, Spain. The company said the new center will enable GRI to provide services to a wider geographical area in Spain, expand its direct business and reach new reputed logistic companies, end-users, and fleet managers.

The new facility in Madrid will expand the company’s forklift tire fitment services in the region and provide customers with products, advice and guidance, according to GRI.

“Through the Madrid office, we can assure that GRI product quality, as well as service excellence, is assured because we are working directly with the customer,” said David Sanz, managing director of GRI Spain and Portugal. “We have a very strong face-to-face strategy, and our sales team is ready to support our customers with all their tire requirements.”

GRI Spain’s main base of operations is in Valencia.

