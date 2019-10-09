News/GRI
October 9, 2019

GRI Fit Expands into Cincinnati, Ohio

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

GRI-FIT-Logo

GRI Fit, the tire service arm of GRI, has grown its business and service operations into Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has already established itself in the neighboring states of Indiana and Kentucky.

GRI Fit in Cincinnati offers the services of an on-site tire press truck and technicians who have the capability to work on-site or off-site, on tire fitment and servicing functions.

“Due to the increase in demand for our tires, GRI Fit will soon be opening a new warehouse in Cincinnati for the distribution of GRI Tires, by mid-October,” said Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.

Last month, the company also announced its acquisition of the Nortire Group in Northern Europe.

