GRI Explains Sustainability Efforts Post-COVID-19

The company says sourcing, production and disposal are key to its sustainability goals.
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI says it remains an early adopter in incorporating sustainability management practices into its operations and core values.

The company says sourcing, production and disposal are key to its sustainability goals. While natural rubber is a renewable commodity, in an industry where demand is disproportionately large, sustainability in sourcing is of foremost importance, it says. GRI says it sources pure natural rubber from Sri Lankan farmers and plantations around the island nation. It supports and encourages local rubber farmers and smallholders through endeavors such as its recently launched Green X Circle, which is a sustainable circle of collaboration and connectivity. GRI says it ensures its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the way it develops new products, generates power, builds tires, recycles waste, and manages its water systems.

“The use of a biomass boiler instead of traditional furnace oil boilers ensures that we do not create a hazardous environment around our factory. As our production is an environmentally-friendly ‘dry’ process, there is no emission of gases or liquid disposal – this is a firm company mandate. There is also low material wastage in our production process,” says Ananda Caldera, executive director of GRI.

Shanaka Gunaratne, senior general manager of GRI, says the company’s production plants also continuously fulfill all Central Environmental Authority (CEA) requirements. The company invests in new, energy-efficient machinery while ensuring noise and dust level compliance are observed. The company says the GRI production plant also possesses one of the largest rooftop solar systems in Sri Lanka, with a capacity of 1,200kW and helps reduce over 1,100 metric tons of carbon emissions per annum.

The company says its green policies on waste management have resulted in rainwater harvesting and an efficient wastewater management system. Customers who visit GRI’s production plant are encouraged to plant a tree on the premises while tree planting efforts are also encouraged within the larger community surrounding GRI.

“Pragathi – GRI’s in-house academy established within its compound – regularly trains employees on new energy management and sustainability practices to ensure that sustainability is a dynamic process and employees recognize its importance. Environmentally sustainable growth is our strategic goal, both now and for generations to come,” says Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.

GRI Explains Sustainability Efforts Post-COVID-19

