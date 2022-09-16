GRI Opens US Corporate Office at RTP in North Carolina

GRI announced the opening of its corporate office at Research Triangle Park (RTP) in North Carolina.

GRI says the Research Triangle Park (RTP) location was selected because it views it as one of the most recognized locations for many major corporations in the U.S.

According to GRI, its U.S. team will take full command of sales operations, customer support and logistics. The team will also provide a more significant opportunity for GRI to develop products specifically focused on the North American market.