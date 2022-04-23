Connect with us

GRI Says it Stays Resilient Despite Challenges in Sri Lanka

Christian Hinton

GRI says it continues to supply Sri Lankan-made specialty tires to global customers. Sri Lanka has experienced fuel shortages and power cuts that have exacerbated its economic crisis, which in turn has been compounded by leadership and political uncertainty, says GRI.

GRI says it has been able to maintain its operations and fulfill its responsibilities to its customers, suppliers, and employees. GRI says its productivity enabled the tire producer to mitigate all risk and take positive action to maintain continuous production thereby meeting demand with consistent supply.

In this article:
