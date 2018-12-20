GRI Becomes an ISO 50001:2011 Certified Specialty Tire Manufacturer

Global Rubber Industries (GRI) has received the internationally recognized ISO 50001: 2011 certification for the implementation of a comprehensive energy management system at its specialty tire plant in Sri Lanka.

The ISO 50001 energy management certification specifies comprehensive requirements for establishing, implementing and maintaining an energy management system that results in continual improvement in energy performance, including measures to enhance energy efficiency and reduce consumption.

“Reducing energy consumption not only makes an operating system more efficient but also aids in mitigating climate change and environmental damage. At GRI we are proud to have attained this significant certification,” said Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, CEO of GRI.

GRI said gaining this certification positions it as a unique player in the global specialty tire industry. It makes GRI fully compliant with high-standard energy management systems.

“Receiving the ISO 50001 certification is a fantastic achievement for our local team, who initiated the project this year and worked tirelessly over the ensuing months to implement the necessary actions and systems,” said Shanaka Gunarathne, senior general manager of the GRI factory in Sri Lanka. ISO 50001:2011 specifies requirements applicable to energy use and consumption, including measurement, documentation and reporting, design and procurement practices for equipment, systems, processes and personnel that contribute to energy performance.