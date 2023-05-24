 GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

GRI welcomes Giorgio Gramegna and Simon Michael as regional directors for Europe, MEA and South America.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
GRI-Simon-Giorgi

GRI has appointed Giorgio Gramegna as director for Europe and Simon Michael as director for MEA and South America.

Related Articles

Gramegna, who GRI said has over 20 years of experience in the tire industry, will lead GRI’s efforts to grow its business in Europe. He’s held various positions in the industry, including OEM key account Europe and global account leader, and has achieved remarkable business growth for his previous company in the last three years. Gramegna has held senior positions in companies such as Yokohama and Trelleborg.

“I am excited to join GRI and help the company achieve its ambitious goals in Europe,” Gramegna said. “I look forward to working with the team to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and drive growth for GRI.”

Michael, who GRI said has an extensive career in the tire industry spanning over 25 years, will lead GRI’s efforts to grow its business in the Middle East, Africa, and South America regions. Michael has held senior positions in companies such as Cooper Tire, Pirelli, and Zafco.

“I am thrilled to be part of GRI’s expansion drive and to work with the team to explore new markets and opportunities,” Michael said. “GRI’s commitment to sustainability and innovative approach to business is something I am excited to be a part of.”

You May Also Like

Michelin-AG-plant-investment-
Flynns Tire Montrose
Pimp-My-Ride
People

Ernst & Young Nominates Titan International CEO as Award Finalist

Paul Reitz of Titan International is a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year 2023 Midwest Award.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
COMBOReitz

Ernst & Young has announced that Paul Reitz, chief executive officer of Titan International, has been named an "Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest Award" finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur of the Year is a business award for "transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies," Ernst & Young says.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton
Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-
Fountain Tire Names Kurt Timchuk MVP at Owners’ Convention

Twenty-year Fountain Tire veteran Kurt Timchuk surpassed his store’s financial targets.

By Christian Hinton
Kurt-Timchuk-MVP

Other Posts

Nexen Announces Plans for US Plant

Nexen plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion to build a factory in the US with the Southeast as its target region.

By Madeleine Winer
Nexen Tire Tech Center
Nokian Begins Partnership to Improve Use of Recycled Carbon Black

Nokian Tyres has joined an international project to improve the quality and yield of recycled carbon black from end-of-life tires.

By Christian Hinton
carbon-black-stock
API Report Identifies Practices Related to Lubricant Sustainability

API’s Technical Report 1533 defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products.

By Christian Hinton
API-LOGO-Combo
RoboTire Automated Tire-Changing System Installed at Detroit Garage

This marks the company’s first retail operation in its hometown.

By Christian Hinton
Robo-Tire