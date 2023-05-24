GRI Appoints New Regional Directors in Europe, South America

GRI has appointed Giorgio Gramegna as director for Europe and Simon Michael as director for MEA and South America.

Gramegna, who GRI said has over 20 years of experience in the tire industry, will lead GRI’s efforts to grow its business in Europe. He’s held various positions in the industry, including OEM key account Europe and global account leader, and has achieved remarkable business growth for his previous company in the last three years. Gramegna has held senior positions in companies such as Yokohama and Trelleborg.

“I am excited to join GRI and help the company achieve its ambitious goals in Europe,” Gramegna said. “I look forward to working with the team to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and drive growth for GRI.”

Michael, who GRI said has an extensive career in the tire industry spanning over 25 years, will lead GRI’s efforts to grow its business in the Middle East, Africa, and South America regions. Michael has held senior positions in companies such as Cooper Tire, Pirelli, and Zafco.

“I am thrilled to be part of GRI’s expansion drive and to work with the team to explore new markets and opportunities,” Michael said. “GRI’s commitment to sustainability and innovative approach to business is something I am excited to be a part of.”