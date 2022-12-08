GRI Appoints Michael Connor as US Director of Sales

GRI has appointed Michael Connor as its director of sales for its US operations. Conner will oversee the sales, marketing, operations and customer service efforts in North America, covering its material handling, agriculture and construction product portfolios.

Conner has been credited with handling some of the US’s finest brands in the specialty tire market, GRI said. During his long career in the industry, he has worked in various capacities in multiple companies. He has held key positions such as president and CEO of Global Tire Supply, LLC, director of original equipment sales for GPX International and director of OE for BKT Tire America. Before GRI, he served as regional operations manager at McCarthy Tire Company.