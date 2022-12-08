fbpx
Connect with us
GRI Mike Conner

People

GRI Appoints Michael Connor as US Director of Sales

Advertisement
Avatar

on

GRI has appointed Michael Connor as its director of sales for its US operations. Conner will oversee the sales, marketing, operations and customer service efforts in North America, covering its material handling, agriculture and construction product portfolios.

Advertisement

Conner has been credited with handling some of the US’s finest brands in the specialty tire market, GRI said. During his long career in the industry, he has worked in various capacities in multiple companies. He has held key positions such as president and CEO of Global Tire Supply, LLC, director of original equipment sales for GPX International and director of OE for BKT Tire America. Before GRI, he served as regional operations manager at McCarthy Tire Company.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital

People: TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV VP of Government Affairs

People: Continental Names New Head of U.S. Replacement Truck Tires

People: Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick

Advertisement

on

GRI Appoints Michael Connor as US Director of Sales

on

Ralson Tire Hires New Senior VP Brian Sheehey

on

Sumitomo Rubber Names New HR Director

on

GfK Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Garage Studio: The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

TIA Names Roy Littlefield IV VP of Government Affairs

People

Auto Care Association Promotes New VP of Standards and Digital
Bartec-douglass Bartec-douglass

People

Kenneth Douglass Joins Bartec USA
Wright-headshot Wright-headshot

People

GfK Hires Monro Tire Vet as Account Director for POS Tires Team
Connect
Tire Review Magazine