GRI Announces Partnership with Joskin

GRI has begun to supply agricultural tires to Joskin, an agricultural OEM based in Belgium.

GRI is supplying its Green EX FL700 heavy-duty floatation tire for Joskin slurry tankers. This specially designed tire is constructed to carry heavy loads and performs well under harsh conditions, the company says.

GRI says its wide tread design and heavy-load capacity at low inflation pressure provide for increased balance and reduced soil compaction. The tire’s reinforced sidewall protects against impacts.

GRI’s Green EX tires are fitted in customised rims by Agrityre and supplied to Joskin.

Joskin has been in operation since 1968 and produces agricultural trailers, tankers and related equipment to meet the needs of global farmers.