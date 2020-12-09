Connect with us
GRI-Joskin

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

GRI Announces Partnership with Joskin

GRI is supplying its Green EX FL700 heavy-duty floatation tire for Joskin slurry tankers.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

GRI has begun to supply agricultural tires to Joskin, an agricultural OEM based in Belgium.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

GRI is supplying its Green EX FL700 heavy-duty floatation tire for Joskin slurry tankers. This specially designed tire is constructed to carry heavy loads and performs well under harsh conditions, the company says.

GRI says its wide tread design and heavy-load capacity at low inflation pressure provide for increased balance and reduced soil compaction. The tire’s reinforced sidewall protects against impacts.

GRI’s Green EX tires are fitted in customised rims by Agrityre and supplied to Joskin.

Joskin has been in operation since 1968 and produces agricultural trailers, tankers and related equipment to meet the needs of global farmers.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Launches New AgriMax Turf RT 333 Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Maxam Enhances Forestry Tire Series with MS930

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: ATG Expands Galaxy Garden Pro Line with ‘XTD’ Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Eight Tips to Being a Better Ag Tire Dealer

Advertisement

on

GRI Announces Partnership with Joskin

on

Maxam Releases New MS412 Mining Haulage Tire

on

BKT Releases Giant Earthmax SR 468

on

Maxam Releases New MS709 Solid Telehandler Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Continental Tire the Americas

Continental Tire the Americas
Contact: Jackie PobiegaPhone: 704-583-3900Fax: 704-583-3939
1830 Mac Millan Park Dr., Fort Mill SC 29707
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect