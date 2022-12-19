GRI Acquires Klumpenaar Industriebanden BV

GRI acquired Klumpenaar Industriebanden BV in the Netherlands, an aftermarket tire company specializing in supplying tires for heavy equipment such as forklifts. Founded in 2010, Klumpenaar Industriebanden BV has a warehouse and office complex in which it operates in Ede, around 70 miles southeast of Amsterdam.
GRI says many on the company’s team come with over 30 years of experience in the Dutch specialty tire market. This is GRI’s fifth global acquisition in the last five years. Prior to this, GRI acquired entities in the US, Australia, Spain and the Baltics to capture growth in these respective markets.