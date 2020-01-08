Connect with us

News

Goodyear Launches New Venture Capital Fund

Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new venture capital fund, Goodyear Ventures, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, with $100 million targeted for new investments in future mobility solutions over the next 10 years.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says Goodyear Ventures will continue to expand Goodyear’s growing relationships in new mobility, with a focus on partnering and investing in startups with a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences.

Goodyear says Goodyear Ventures will focus on eight themes shaping mobility:

  • Electric and autonomous technologies
  • Connected mobility solutions
  • Next-generation public mobility
  • Next-generation aviation mobility
  • Future transportation infrastructure
  • Future maintenance and operations
  • Emerging technologies
  • New tire materials

In addition to capital, the company says Goodyear Ventures’ portfolio companies will have the opportunity to learn and grow with Goodyear through its technology and innovation resources, vast vehicle service network and global manufacturing and product development footprint.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Launches New Venture Capital Fund

on

Goodyear Launches ‘AndGo’ Fleet Servicing Platform at CES

on

Independent Tire Dealers Group Adds New Southern Region Sales Director

on

Congress Repeals ACA's 'Cadillac Tax'
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Bridgestone Launches All-Position Tire for Regional Pickup, Delivery Service Fleets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect