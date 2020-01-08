Goodyear Launches New Venture Capital Fund

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new venture capital fund, Goodyear Ventures, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, with $100 million targeted for new investments in future mobility solutions over the next 10 years.

The company says Goodyear Ventures will continue to expand Goodyear’s growing relationships in new mobility, with a focus on partnering and investing in startups with a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences.

Goodyear says Goodyear Ventures will focus on eight themes shaping mobility:

Electric and autonomous technologies

Connected mobility solutions

Next-generation public mobility

Next-generation aviation mobility

Future transportation infrastructure

Future maintenance and operations

Emerging technologies

New tire materials

In addition to capital, the company says Goodyear Ventures’ portfolio companies will have the opportunity to learn and grow with Goodyear through its technology and innovation resources, vast vehicle service network and global manufacturing and product development footprint.