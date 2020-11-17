Connect with us
june-column-truck-generic

News

Goodyear, TuSimple Team on Autonomous Freight Vehicles

Goodyear will provide products and repair services to enhance the safety and operation of autonomous trucks.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has entered a strategic relationship with TuSimple, an autonomous trucking technology company, to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As part of this collaboration, Goodyear will provide products and repair services to enhance the safety and operation of autonomous trucks. Additionally, Goodyear and TuSimple will conduct wear studies designed to understand how autonomous trucks and tires can help better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

Collected data from the study will also deliver insights into the difference between an autonomous and human driver with respect to the tires, the companies say.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Tarsus Postpones Tyrexpo Asia Show to November 2021

News: ZC Rubber America Opens New Distribution Center

News: Nokian Tyres Again Makes Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

News: Toyo Tires Debuts Virtual Treadpass 3-D Experience

Advertisement

on

Goodyear, TuSimple Team on Autonomous Freight Vehicles

on

Falken Tires Secures OE Fitment on 2021 Toyota Sienna

on

Pirelli Designs New Scorpion ATR Tire for New Ford F-150

on

Nokian Tyres Launches New Podcast
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.

ESCO Equipment Supply Co.
Contact: Christopher ManfrePhone: 352-754-1117Phone: 800-352-9852Fax: 352-754-4508
15270 Flight Path Dr., Brooksville FL 34604
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect