Goodyear, TuSimple Team on Autonomous Freight Vehicles

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has entered a strategic relationship with TuSimple, an autonomous trucking technology company, to provide tires and tire management solutions to TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).

Click Here to Read More

As part of this collaboration, Goodyear will provide products and repair services to enhance the safety and operation of autonomous trucks. Additionally, Goodyear and TuSimple will conduct wear studies designed to understand how autonomous trucks and tires can help better predict maintenance, understand tire longevity and reduce the carbon impact of fleets.

Collected data from the study will also deliver insights into the difference between an autonomous and human driver with respect to the tires, the companies say.