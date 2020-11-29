Goodyear Again Partnering with Toys for Tots Foundation

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the tenth consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in Florida and Ohio.

The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close view of the blimp inside the hangar.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.

Donors are required to follow Goodyear’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on the property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of their vehicle. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear’s hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

2020 marks the tenth year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

Additional details on store locations can be found at www.goodyearblimp.com.