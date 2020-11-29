Connect with us
WingfootOneBlimp_prop-goodyear

News

Goodyear Again Partnering with Toys for Tots Foundation

The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close view of the blimp inside the hangar.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the tenth consecutive year in support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s airship bases in Florida and Ohio.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Goodyear Blimp events will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close view of the blimp inside the hangar.

Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through Dec. 11, toy donations will be accepted at select Goodyear Auto Service Center locations in Florida and Ohio. Additionally, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, Goodyear Toys for Tots drop-off locations are expanding to Roll by Goodyear locations in D.C. Metro and Greater Philadelphia, offering donors $10 back on a tire alignment when a toy is donated in-store.

Donors are required to follow Goodyear’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask while on the property, social distancing guidelines and having toys in the trunk of their vehicle. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear’s hangars through Dec. 8 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

2020 marks the tenth year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its airship bases in Ohio and Florida, which have collectively delivered almost 150,000 toys and nearly $500,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

Additional details on store locations can be found at www.goodyearblimp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Illinois Plant Celebrates 55 Years

News: Bridgestone Re-signs Woods, DeChambeau to Contracts

News: ATD Selects OneRail for Last-Mile Delivery Automation

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Aaron Telle, Telle Tire & Auto Centers

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Again Partnering with Toys for Tots Foundation

on

Bridgestone Selected for Two New OE Fitments

on

Nokian Tyres, Powdr to Plant 50,000 Trees

on

Happy Thanksgiving from Tire Review
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Pirelli Tire North America

Pirelli Tire North America
Contact: Matteo BattatiniPhone: 800-747-3554Fax: 706-368-5832
100 Pirelli Dr., Rome GA 30161
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect