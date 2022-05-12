Connect with us

Goodyear Begins Using Soybean Oil in Transit Tires

Christian Hinton

For the first time in its commercial truck tire line, Goodyear says it is replacing a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in the production of some of its Metro Miler city transit tires with a bio-based soybean oil compound.

According to Goodyear, this change underscores the company’s commitment to using more sustainable bio-based raw materials while continuing to deliver quality and performance in its products. The new formulation in production today uses a readily available surplus of soybean oil that is leftover from food applications in the marketplace.

Goodyear says the Metro Miler G152 and G652 also feature technology designed to resist sidewall damage, enhance toughness and provide long tread life. Reinforced shoulders and steel sidewalls help deliver long casing life, and the integrated sidewall wear indicators make it easier to spot wear due to excessive scuffing.

The company says the Metro Miler G152 and G652 tire models made with soybean oil are currently in production and available now for ordering among customers looking for tires made with more sustainable materials.

