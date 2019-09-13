People/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
September 13, 2019

Goodyear Names Ryan Waldron VP of Global Off-Highway Businesses

Ryan-Waldron-Goodyear

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has named Ryan Waldron vice president of global off-highway businesses, with responsibility for leading the company’s global aviation and global off-the-road (OTR) segments.

Waldron was most recently a vice president in Goodyear’s Americas region, where he was responsible for strategy and business development. Since joining Goodyear in 2003, Waldron has held a variety of leadership positions across the company, including in its North America supply chain and consumer businesses, as well as its global OTR and off-highway businesses.