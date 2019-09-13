Products/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Goodyear Optitrac R-1W Tires Available for Kubota M7 Series

Titan International, Inc. has announced Kubota Tractor Corporation (KTC) now offers Goodyear Optitrac R-1W tires with Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) for Kubota M7 series tractors.

Tire sizes now available direct from the factory for the 128- to 168-horsepower-range tractors include the LSW420/80R30 and LSW480/70R46.

According to Kubota, approximately 60% of the M7 series is sold for loader applications. The M7’s three-point lift increases carrying capacity, requiring a tire that offers minimized sidewall deflection and squat as loads increase.

