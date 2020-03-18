Connect with us

News

Goodyear to Suspend Americas Manufacturing Due to Coronavirus

In response to the sudden decline in market demand resulting from the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company plans to suspend Americas manufacturing through at least April 3 or until further notice.

A phased shut down will begin across the company’s tire, retread and chemical plants in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and the United States over the coming days. Its facility in Peru was closed earlier this week.

The company says it will monitor the local conditions surrounding its warehouse and distribution operations, as well as inventory and supply levels to continue delivery of Goodyear products.

TIA, Auto Associations Request Relief Due to Coronavirus

To further protect the health and wellbeing of its associates, customers and communities, the company says it is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has introduced a number of preventative measures at its facilities, including limiting visitor access and business travel, implementing remote working and social distancing practices and increasing frequency of disinfection.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

