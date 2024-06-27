 Goodyear releases tires-as-a-service subscription for fleets

Christian Hinton
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has launched its tires-as-a-service offering that combines the company’s tires, predictive insights and service footprint in one, subscription-based solution. Building on the company’s Total Mobility program, Goodyear said it will manage end-to-end tire service on behalf of its customers.

Available for commercial and last-mile delivery fleets in the U.S. and Europe, Goodyear said its tires-as-a-service offering can help save time and improve total cost of ownership through outsourced tire management from this subscription-based solution. This is designed to increase uptime, reduce vehicle breakdown events, decrease fuel consumption and more.

Goodyear said that in recent pilots, the tires-as-a-service solution helped reduce total cost of ownership, contributing to a nearly 80% reduction in emergency vehicle breakdown events and a 100% reduction in customer-owned inventory for a last-mile delivery fleet operating in the U.S. Similarly, Goodyear said its new subscription helped a commercial fleet in Europe experience a nearly 50% reduction in emergency breakdown events and up to 4% reduction in fuel consumption compared to the prior year.

“Goodyear’s tires-as-a-service offering is an evolution of our Total Mobility offering, providing a new solution for customers who require end-to-end tire management. It extends Goodyear products, services and solutions by providing one comprehensive, worry-free subscription,” said Gregory Boucharlat, vice president, Goodyear Tires-as-a-Service. “We have already demonstrated that leveraging this solution can help fleet managers realize untapped value, and we look forward to expanding it to new customers.”

According to Goodyear, key features of the pay-per-mileage subscription include:

  • Goodyear tires equipped with tire intelligence technology to generate proactive insights;
  • Continuous, 24/7 tire monitoring and data collection from every tire;
  • Proactive alert management and service coordination;
  • Halo Tire Inflator, a self-powered automatic tire inflation system installed on applicable wheel ends (through an agreement with Aperia Technologies);
  • Access to Goodyear’s service network to dispatch technicians whenever needed.

