The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has developed and is testing a custom-engineered non-pneumatic (airless) tire (NPT) to support Starship delivery robots.

Starship Technologies, a Goodyear Ventures portfolio company, builds and operates a network of over 1,000 last-mile autonomous robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers, Goodyear says.

To address Starship’s request related to tire health and maintenance, Goodyear said it developed a specially engineered airless tire designed to extend tire life and reduce maintenance activities for Starship’s delivery fleet.

Goodyear and Starship have entered an in-field testing phase at Bowling Green State University to evaluate vehicle and tire dependencies, the company said. Early on-vehicle tire testing data has shown positive results with respect to treadwear, braking and vibration dampening.