Goodyear Launches SightLine, an Intelligent Solution For Last-Mile Delivery

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the launch of a tire intelligence solution for cargo van fleets: Goodyear SightLine.

The Goodyear SightLine will help enable seamless, safe and reliable mobility for all vehicles starting with cargo vans serving the field service, construction and last-mile delivery industries, the company says.

According to the company, the Goodyear SightLine will also be available to Goodyear’s original equipment customers and emerging fleet and mobility providers later this year.

Initially available in North America and Europe, Goodyear SightLine uses sensors with cloud-based algorithms to communicate with fleet operators in real-time, the company says.

Goodyear says its proprietary predictive maintenance technologies can help address many challenges facing drivers and fleet managers today, including predicting breakdowns, minimizing downtime and monitoring tire pressure and wear for enhanced safety and more cost-efficient mobility.