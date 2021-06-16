Connect with us

Goodyear Launches SightLine, an Intelligent Solution For Last-Mile Delivery

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the launch of a tire intelligence solution for cargo van fleets: Goodyear SightLine.

The Goodyear SightLine will help enable seamless, safe and reliable mobility for all vehicles starting with cargo vans serving the field service, construction and last-mile delivery industries, the company says.

According to the company, the Goodyear SightLine will also be available to Goodyear’s original equipment customers and emerging fleet and mobility providers later this year.

Initially available in North America and Europe, Goodyear SightLine uses sensors with cloud-based algorithms to communicate with fleet operators in real-time, the company says.

Goodyear says its proprietary predictive maintenance technologies can help address many challenges facing drivers and fleet managers today, including predicting breakdowns, minimizing downtime and monitoring tire pressure and wear for enhanced safety and more cost-efficient mobility.

Goodyear says it has accumulated billions of test miles on tire solutions powered by Goodyear SightLine through pilot programs. Its launch establishes the groundwork for a connected-tire future in which every tire provides intelligence. Goodyear has articulated a company goal to have tire intelligence in all new products by 2027.

In the future, Goodyear says its SightLine technology will not only provide feedback on the tire, but also provide feedback on road conditions, enabling connected, autonomous mobility. Initial testing has shown integrating Goodyear SightLine technology into a vehicle’s control system can reduce stopping distance loss by 30%, the company says.

