Goodyear Q1 Sales Up 15% From a Year Ago

Goodyear ’s first quarter 2021 sales were $3.5 billion, up 15% from a year ago. The company says the increase was driven by higher volume, improvements in price/mix and favorable foreign currency translation.

Tire unit volumes totaled 35 million, up 12% from the prior year’s period. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry demand moderated relative to the prior year. Replacement tire volume increased 14%, reflecting both continuing industry recovery and market share gains. Original equipment unit volume increased 5%, driven by higher vehicle production in Asia Pacific and increased market share in EMEA.

Goodyear’s first quarter 2021 net income was $12 million compared to a net loss of $619 million a year ago. The 2021 period included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $50 million primarily associated with a plan to reduce selling, administrative and general expense in EMEA and the modernization of two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and a negative impact of $23 million related to a severe winter storm in the U.S.

Goodyear’s first quarter 2020 net loss included a charge of $295 million related to a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits and, on a pre-tax basis, a non-cash impairment charge of $182 million to reduce the carrying value of goodwill in its EMEA business unit.

First quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $102 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $140 million in 2020.

The first quarter 2021 sales for its Americas’ business totaled $1.8 billion, which were 7% higher than in 2020 and driven by higher volume and improvements in price/mix, Goodyear says. These factors were partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation. Tire unit volume increased 7%. Replacement tire volume increased 11%, reflecting stronger industry demand and U.S. consumer and commercial replacement market share gains. Original equipment unit volume decreased 6%, reflecting lower industry demand, partially offset by consumer share gains in Latin America.