Goodyear Belts, a licensee collaboration between Adventry and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company , has produced a line of power transmission belts.

The line of belts launched on Dec. 1 and offers belts for both industrial and transportation markets.

Goodyear materials for both standard and specialty belts have been designed and tested to provide dependable and durable service, the company says.