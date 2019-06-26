News/Goodyear
Goodyear Partners with Insurance Company on Tire Purchase and Installation

As part of a collaboration between The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and Root Insurance Company, Goodyear will offer tire purchase and installation services to Root’s policyholders through Goodyear’s purchase platforms and installation network.

Root is a licensed insurance carrier powered by mobile and founded on the principle that car insurance rates should be based on how you drive, not who you are, the company says.

The Root app uses smartphone technology, telematics and data science to measure driving behavior – like braking, speed of turns, phone use while driving and mileage – and assesses over 200 driving variables to calculate a final rate.

