Goodyear Launches New OTR Tire for Long Haul Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has added to its off-highway large haulage product line, the RH-4A+, which the company says is engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions.

Available now, Goodyear says this tire features an extra-deep E-4+ tread depth with a high net-to-gross tread pattern and optimized footprint pressure to help provide long hours to removal.

Goodyear says the RH-4A+ large haulage tire features:

  • Enhanced sidewall durability and lateral stability with Goodyear’s new Durawall Technology, wider bead design, and wider molded rim width;
  • Increased hours to removal and cut protection with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and deep, E-4+ tread depth;
  • Cool operating temperatures from the tread’s centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches;
  • Field results from global mining customers have shown that the RH-4A+ delivers up to 12% better hours to removal than RM-4B+.

The RH-4A+ is currently available in sizes 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear’s global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and with Goodyear’s proprietary tread compounds to meet hauling conditions.

