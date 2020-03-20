Connect with us

Goodyear Creates OE, All-Season, A-Class Tire With 3PMSF Mark

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced that it has become the first tire manufacturer to produce an original equipment all-season tire, set to be publicly released later this year, with the industry-standard 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) designation that also is rated Rolling Resistance “A” in the European Tire Labeling Regulation.

Goodyear says the project represented teamwork between Goodyear’s technology teams in Luxembourg and Germany, leveraging the most recent tread pattern developments conducted in the replacement all-season lines, as well as new rubber compounding formulations.

Goodyear says fitments are planned for later this year on vehicles such as the Peugeot 2008/3008/5008, DS3 Crossback and DS7 Crossback. Several additional Goodyear fitments for other original equipment manufacturers will follow this year, the company adds.

