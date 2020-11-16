Connect with us
Passenger/Light Truck

Goodyear Releases New WinterCommand Ultra Tire

Goodyear says this studless tire features 50 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction.
Tire Review Staff

on

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra tire is now available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says the new tire demonstrates exceptional performance on ice and snow, in wet handling, wet cornering grip, deep water curved hydroplaning and ride comfort. Goodyear says this studless tire features 50 sizes and offers optimal grip for drivers looking to maximize traction and elevate starting and stopping power in winter driving conditions.

The company says the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra features:

  • Winter performance with a “cryo-adaptative compound,” engineered to improve pliability to let drivers own the road in extreme cold;
  • “V-Tred Technology,” featuring hydrodynamic grooves to maximize water, slush and snow evacuation without compromising ride comfort;
  • Control and acceleration with “ActiveGrip Technology,” offering exceptional handling and traction in wet and slushy conditions; and
  • Active block cuts and “Adaptive SipeGrip Technology,” delivering superior gripping power under slippery conditions caused by rain, snow and ice.

The Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra is now available for purchase in 23 initial sizes, covering 15- to 18-in. rim diameters and focusing on passenger sedans and CUVs. Approximately 27 additional sizes for 18- to 20-in. rim diameters will be introduced in 2021. Potential popular vehicle applications may include the Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Charger, Volvo XC90 and GMC Acadia.

