Goodyear Launches New Sizes for Fuel Max RTD

The tire line features three new sizes and the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol.
Tire Review Staff

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is launching three new sizes for the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD (Regional Traction Drive) tire line. In the second quarter of 2020, all six Fuel Max RTD sizes will be available at original equipment (OE) and at Goodyear authorized dealers, the company says.

Designed to improve the operational efficiency of regional and urban trucking fleets, the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD balances fuel efficiency with traction and long miles to removal, Goodyear says.

Compliant with Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards, the tire also contains a new, low rolling resistance compound and comes with a three-peak mountain snowflake certification for enhanced traction in all weather conditions.

Ideal applications for this tire include straight trucks, day cabs, box trucks, heavy-duty pickups, utility vehicles and any regional truck that requires extra traction in all weather conditions.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RTD line is currently available in OE sizes 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H) and 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H). By the second quarter of 2020, the tire will be available in sizes 225/70R19.5 (Load Range G), 245/70R19.5 (Load Range H) and 295/75R22.5 (Load Range G), which is SmartWay-verified. These 19.5 and 22.5-inch sizes are among the top growing in the regional and urban segment.

The Fuel Max RTD will be available at authorized independent Goodyear commercial tire dealers throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.

