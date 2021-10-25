Connect with us

People

Goodyear Announces New Leaders for N.A. Consumer Business

Mike Dwyer will serve as president of Goodyear’s North America Consumer business and Renee Radabaugh will take his place as VP of the North America Consumer Channels and Categories teams.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company named Mike Dwyer president of Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, effective immediately. Dwyer replaces Scott Rogers, who left the company. Dwyer brings a deep understanding of the company’s brand, products and customers to his new role, previously serving as chief customer officer and chief marketing officer of Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, the company said. He will report to Ryan Patterson, chief operating and integration officer, Goodyear Americas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dwyer will be succeeded by Renee Radabaugh, who has been named vice president of Goodyear’s North America Consumer Channels and Categories teams, where she will oversee the consumer replacement business. Radabaugh has extensive experience across Goodyear’s Americas business, having held leadership roles in its North America Consumer, North America Commercial and Latin America business units. Most recently, she led the integration of sales and marketing activities for the Americas business as part of combining the Goodyear and Cooper businesses, the company said.

These announcements follow Patterson’s recent appointment as chief operating and integration officer for Goodyear Americas, where he leads both the North America Consumer and Commercial business units and directly oversees the Goodyear-Cooper integration.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

People: Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO

People: TireHub’s Triplett Wins National Women in Supply Chain Award

People: Hunter Deutschland Hires Marco Kempin as Managing Director

People: ‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Announces New Leaders for N.A. Consumer Business

on

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer

on

Magna Tyres Appoints New Commercial Director

on

Yokohama Hires New Manager/VP at Mississippi Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer

People

K & S Tire Recycling Appoints Mike Lukavsky as New President
Connect
Tire Review Magazine