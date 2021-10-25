Goodyear Announces New Leaders for N.A. Consumer Business

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company named Mike Dwyer president of Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, effective immediately. Dwyer replaces Scott Rogers, who left the company. Dwyer brings a deep understanding of the company’s brand, products and customers to his new role, previously serving as chief customer officer and chief marketing officer of Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, the company said. He will report to Ryan Patterson, chief operating and integration officer, Goodyear Americas.

Dwyer will be succeeded by Renee Radabaugh, who has been named vice president of Goodyear’s North America Consumer Channels and Categories teams, where she will oversee the consumer replacement business. Radabaugh has extensive experience across Goodyear’s Americas business, having held leadership roles in its North America Consumer, North America Commercial and Latin America business units. Most recently, she led the integration of sales and marketing activities for the Americas business as part of combining the Goodyear and Cooper businesses, the company said.

These announcements follow Patterson’s recent appointment as chief operating and integration officer for Goodyear Americas, where he leads both the North America Consumer and Commercial business units and directly oversees the Goodyear-Cooper integration.