Goodyear Develops New Fitments for Electric Porsche Taycan

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will provide two additional fitments for the all-electric Porsche Taycan.
Goodyear will supply the Porsche Taycan with the following fitments, bearing the Porsche certification NF0:
Original fitments:
- Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 in sizes 265/35ZR21 101Y XL and 305/30ZR21 104Y XL
- Goodyear UltraGrip Performance Gen-1 in sizes 245/45R20 103V XL and 285/40R20 108V XL
- Goodyear Eagle Touring in sizes 225/55R19 103H XL and 275/45R19 108H XL
Additional fitments:
- Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport in sizes 255/40R20 101 Y XL and 295/35R20 105 Y XL
- Goodyear Eagle Touring in sizes 265/35R21 101 H XL and 305/30R21 104 H XL.