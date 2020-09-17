Connect with us
Goodyear Releases New Brake Lineup

The company says Goodyear Brakes manufactures and distributes a full line of brake system solutions.
David Sickels

on

In a licensing deal with FDP Virginia, Goodyear‘s licensee Goodyear Brakes is introducing a full line of braking components, including brake bundles, calipers, rotors, brake pads and hardware. The news was announced during a live, online event Sept. 16.

“The Goodyear Brakes product lineup offers the ideal solution for almost every braking need – whether drivers are looking to save money on their vehicle repairs, upgrade their performance or restore their perfect car,” said Bruno Massel, automotive expert. Massel is also a NHRA driver and pit reporter and host of ‘Truck U’ and ‘Garage Squad.’ “Goodyear Brakes provides all of the information and advice you need to plan your project, order your braking components and install your brakes at GoodyearBrakes.com. Whether you’re an accomplished mechanic or a do-it-yourselfer, you can now tackle your brake replacement with confidence backed by one of the most trusted automotive brands.”

The brake pads are manufactured in the U.S. using a proprietary green production process by a company with more than 50 years of experience in friction science, Goodyear says.

GoodyearBrakes.com is designed to support both do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers, the company says. The Goodyear Brakes direct-to-consumer platform offers motorists a system for ordering everything they need for their brake project. This information is all based on the vehicle’s VIN and license plate along with their driving needs. This is backed by expert advice and “How To” videos, adds the company.

Goodyear says the full product line includes: 

  • Goodyear Brakes premium brake pads manufactured in the U.S. and specifically formulated to provide maximum stopping effectiveness, control and durability.
  • Goodyear Brakes rotors that are CNC-machined to build performance, durability and safety into every rotor and feature a proprietary Antiox Max coating for rust and corrosion protection.
  • Goodyear Brakes calipers that are built using exacting standards to match original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements, feature Antiox Max coating and come with the correct brackets and hardware to ensure a perfect installation. Goodyear Brakes calipers are remanufactured in North America, and a majority of that manufacturing process has returned to the U.S.
  • Goodyear Brakes hardware accompanies every brake bundle.

