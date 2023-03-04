Goodyear, Nascar Showcase Legacy of Performance in New Ad

Goodyear and NASCAR have worked together for nearly 70 years, and to bring this sentiment to life at this year’s Daytona 500, Goodyear debuted a new advertisement during the Fox broadcast race Feb. 19.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott narrated as he took a nostalgic look into the evolution of racing and Goodyear’s role in driving the sport forward. The spot debuted as NASCAR marked 75 years of stock car racing and Goodyear celebrated its 125-year anniversary in 2023.

Goodyear’s began manufacturing and supplying race tires dates back in 1954 and its relationship with NASCAR is one of the longest in racing history, said the company. In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s top three national series, marking a commitment it said will continue innovation for the next generation of drivers.