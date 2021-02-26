Connect with us
Goodyear Names SVP, Global Operations, CTO

Christopher P. Helsel, 55, joined Goodyear in 1996 and has been in his most recent role since 2017.
Tire Review Staff

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has named Christopher P. Helsel senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. He succeeds Jonathan Bellissimo, who is retiring after a Goodyear career spanning four decades.

Helsel is currently senior vice president and chief technology officer, a role he has held since 2018.

Helsel, 55, joined Goodyear in 1996 and has been in his most recent role since 2017. During his career, he has worked in a variety of roles of increasing leadership responsibilities. He was previously director of technology programs at Goodyear’s Innovation Center in Luxembourg before serving as director, North America commercial and global off-highway technology at Goodyear.

As chief technology officer, Helsel led Goodyear’s technology and innovation development, especially in the growing area of new mobility. He earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cleveland State University and his Master’s in the same discipline from The University of Akron.

