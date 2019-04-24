Goodyear Names New General Counsel, Secretary

David Phillips (left) and Dan Young



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced that David E. Phillips, associate general counsel, Americas, will become senior vice president and general counsel, effective June 4.



The change reflects the upcoming departure of David L. Bialosky, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, who is retiring from Goodyear after a decade of service. Bialosky will remain with the company as an officer through his retirement date of Sept. 30 to assist with the transition.



Phillips joined Goodyear in 2011 as senior legal counsel, real estate and finance, and later advanced to his current role, where he oversaw the legal affairs of the Americas business unit, including leading the staff of attorneys and paralegals who support it. Phillips has served in a leadership role on numerous key initiatives for the company, including launching TireHub, its distribution joint venture.



Additionally, the company announced that Dan Young, senior legal counsel and assistant secretary, will become secretary and associate general counsel.

Young joined Goodyear in 2007, and since then, has provided legal counsel on securities law, finance, corporate governance and executive compensation matters, as well as support for the board of directors.

