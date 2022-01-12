Goodyear Collaborates with Monolith on Carbon Black

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Monolith for the development and potential use of carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for tires. This form of carbon black is produced through a plasma-based methane pyrolysis process, which will help advance Goodyear’s work to identify and use more sustainable materials, the company says.

“At Goodyear, we’re committed to sustainability and making a positive impact by our choice of the materials we use,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “Our collaboration with Monolith is one example of how we are using sustainable materials in quality products that deliver a better future.” Carbon black is a key ingredient in tires, providing compounds in the tires with strength, improved tear resistance and increased abrasion resistance, Goodyear said. A typical consumer tire is made of 15-20% carbon black by weight. Traditional carbon black comes from the combustion of residual oil or coal tar oil.

Goodyear is evaluating carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane as part of its work with Monolith, a leader in clean hydrogen and materials production. Monolith’s plasma-based process takes advantage of renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen, Goodyear says. “We’re proud to collaborate with Goodyear on high-quality, clean carbon black for Goodyear and support their ongoing mission to make their tires more sustainable,” said Rob Hanson, co-founder and CEO of Monolith. “We’re honored to work with companies like Goodyear that share our passion for quality products that are responsibly manufactured, and we are eager to see what advancements this collaboration will bring to the tire industry.”

