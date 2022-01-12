Connect with us
Goodyear-Monolith-

News

Goodyear Collaborates with Monolith on Carbon Black

Advertisement
Madeleine Winer

on

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has signed a collaboration agreement and letter of intent with Monolith for the development and potential use of carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for tires. This form of carbon black is produced through a plasma-based methane pyrolysis process, which will help advance Goodyear’s work to identify and use more sustainable materials, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“At Goodyear, we’re committed to sustainability and making a positive impact by our choice of the materials we use,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer. “Our collaboration with Monolith is one example of how we are using sustainable materials in quality products that deliver a better future.”

Carbon black is a key ingredient in tires, providing compounds in the tires with strength, improved tear resistance and increased abrasion resistance, Goodyear said. A typical consumer tire is made of 15-20% carbon black by weight. Traditional carbon black comes from the combustion of residual oil or coal tar oil.

Advertisement

Goodyear is evaluating carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane as part of its work with Monolith, a leader in clean hydrogen and materials production. Monolith’s plasma-based process takes advantage of renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen, Goodyear says.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Goodyear on high-quality, clean carbon black for Goodyear and support their ongoing mission to make their tires more sustainable,” said Rob Hanson, co-founder and CEO of Monolith. “We’re honored to work with companies like Goodyear that share our passion for quality products that are responsibly manufactured, and we are eager to see what advancements this collaboration will bring to the tire industry.”

Advertisement

A life cycle assessment completed for Monolith by a third party shows the plasma-based process should result in environmental benefits across the life cycle, including a reduction in carbon emissions, compared to traditionally produced carbon black, Goodyear says. In addition, the life cycle assessment shows that this technology has the potential for a carbon-neutral to carbon-negative impact, based on increased utilization of biomethane feedstock versus natural gas in the future.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Vaccine Mandate Hearing Before Supreme Court

News: Leading the Pack in a Digital Landscape

News: Sun Devil Auto, Wilhelm Automotive Deliver $10K Worth of Gifts

News: Alligator Sens.It TPMS Covers New Mazda Vehicles

Advertisement

on

Goodyear Collaborates with Monolith on Carbon Black

on

Magna Tyres Group To Acquire Polish Tyre Dealer

on

Bridgestone to Increase Prices on TRB, OTR, Ag Tires

on

Nokian Tyres Highlights 2021 Achievements
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Schrader TPMS Solutions
Contact: John McGranePhone: 800-288-1804
1960 Research Drive, Troy MI 48083
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Recall Announced for Some Sailun Tire Americas Products
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Mavis Tire Express Acquires Tuffy Tire & Auto’s 165 Locations
price increase price increase

News

Sumitomo to Increase Prices Effective Jan. 1
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires
Connect
Tire Review Magazine