Goodyear Launches Two New Tires for Regional Fleets

The regional haul segment is showing strong growth. In response to that, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is introducing two new tires, the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD and the Goodyear Ultra Grip RTD. Designed to improve the operational efficiency of regional trucking fleets, these two new tires are important additions to Goodyear’s Total Solution of products, services and fleet management tools, delivered by a nationwide network.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RTD is Goodyear’s premium drive traction tire, balancing enhanced fuel efficiency with long miles to removal and traction. Compliant with Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards, the tire also contains a new, low rolling resistance tread compound.

The Goodyear Fuel Max RTD will be available during the fourth quarter of 2019 in the following sizes: 295/75R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 255/70R22.5 (Load Range H); 255/70R29.5 (Load Range G); and 225/70R19.5 (Load Range H.)

The new Goodyear Ultra Grip RTD is designed for regional trucks that run in severe weather conditions and is Goodyear’s premium winter tire for excellent all-season traction and wear. It features:

Proven tread design and compound for long, even wear;

25/32-inch deep tread for long miles to removal;

Complex sipe geometry with variable tread depth to help provide excellent traction as the tire wears; and

Conical stone ejectors to limit stone trapping.

The Goodyear Ultra Grip RTD will hit the market during the fourth quarter of 2019 in size 11R22.5 (Load Range H.)

“Fleets in the quickly growing regional haul segment need tires that can deliver all-around performance across a wide range of driving conditions,” said Mahesh Kavaturu, director of technology for Goodyear’s commercial tire division. “We are confident that the new Goodyear Fuel Max RTD and Ultra Grip RTD will help regional fleets achieve this objective and lower their operating costs.”

Both the Goodyear Fuel Max RTD and Ultra Grip RTD will be available at authorized, independent Goodyear commercial tire dealers throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.